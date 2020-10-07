Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 2nd

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PFL opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

