Pinkcoin Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $719,686.11 and approximately $1,789.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00618952 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.03129769 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,921,983 coins and its circulating supply is 421,661,547 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

