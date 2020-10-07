Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 188,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,281,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.77.

Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX (0.64) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

