Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCMKTS:PZRIF)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.39. 849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

