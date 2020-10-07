Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 997,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

