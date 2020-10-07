Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Plug Power stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at $571,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 997,754 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,863. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $10,773,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 239.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

