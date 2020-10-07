POA Network (POA) Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

POA Network Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

