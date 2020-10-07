Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Polarean Imaging PLC (LON:POLX) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 158,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 366,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The firm has a market cap of $72.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.56.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile (LON:POLX)

Polarean Imaging Plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services hyperpolarizers and ancillary equipment for biomedical imaging research. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

