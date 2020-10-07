Polianta Ltd Buys 1,700 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic comprises approximately 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,875. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

