Polianta Ltd Buys 700 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 411.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.91. 4,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,038. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $382.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.64.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

