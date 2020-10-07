Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 20,900 bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in bluebird bio by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 591,303 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after buying an additional 1,106,759 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BLUE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 24,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,966. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801 shares of company stock valued at $107,258. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

