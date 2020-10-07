Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 39,900 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $86,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $78,112,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,070. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 97,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,892. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

