Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 40,000 Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $656,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 107.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 148,320 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. 140166 boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of LSCC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. 14,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,398. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

