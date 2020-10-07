Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 8,200 WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $2,290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 199.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.35.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.12. 3,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,372. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

