Polianta Ltd Invests $1.13 Million in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FibroGen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 44.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,519. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.62. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

