Polianta Ltd Invests $1.27 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.15. 37,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,875. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

