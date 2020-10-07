Polianta Ltd Invests $12.18 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 1.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,756,000.

VIOO stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

