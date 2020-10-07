Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,856. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

