Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after buying an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

LUV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 359,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,882,418. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

