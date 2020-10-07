Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 52.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after buying an additional 46,360 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,016. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

