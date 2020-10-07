Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up about 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 85,504 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $117.33. 14,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.50. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $17,128,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,599 shares of company stock worth $45,613,143. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

