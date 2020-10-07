Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.