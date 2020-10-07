Polianta Ltd Purchases 5,200 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Polianta Ltd grew its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valvoline by 44.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valvoline by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $93,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,187.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,881 shares of company stock worth $795,574. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

