Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.43. 69,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,671. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

