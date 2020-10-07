Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Metlife by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 578.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 239,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.