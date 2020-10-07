Polianta Ltd Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $14.39 on Wednesday, reaching $493.37. 59,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,508. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total value of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

