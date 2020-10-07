Polianta Ltd Purchases New Shares in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Schneider National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Schneider National by 28.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Schneider National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 9.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. 23,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

