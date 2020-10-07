Polianta Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Polianta Ltd raised its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 154,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

