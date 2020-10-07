Polianta Ltd Takes $1.15 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $2,032,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 606,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 39.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,721,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

HUN traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. 42,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,465. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

