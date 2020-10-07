POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 1,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.34. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

