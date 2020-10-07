Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,857. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.