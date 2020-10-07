Powell Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. 191,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,014,638. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

