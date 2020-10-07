Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 320.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.57. 3,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,563. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day moving average is $262.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

