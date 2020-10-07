Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 102,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 15,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 1,278,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,093,441. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

