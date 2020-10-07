Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 10.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,576. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.