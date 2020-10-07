Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. 10,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,044. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

