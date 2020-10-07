Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,627,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $839,642,000 after buying an additional 701,347 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,062,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,542,000 after buying an additional 50,703 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 482,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,021,705. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

