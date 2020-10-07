Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 108,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,553,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

LMT traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $381.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,037. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

