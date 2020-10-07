Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.7% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $75.79 on Wednesday, reaching $3,175.75. The company had a trading volume of 181,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2,731.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,552.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,432.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

