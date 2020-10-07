PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.86

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 666896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.