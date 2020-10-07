Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 186,675 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 185,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $72.30. 15,151,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,235,683. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.