Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,434. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.89 and its 200-day moving average is $282.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

