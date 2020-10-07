Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $800,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 999,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.82. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $515,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $26,888.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,423 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

