Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,068,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,974,816. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The firm has a market cap of $791.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.