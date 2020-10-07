Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,771 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 14.8% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 93,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,616,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,973,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

