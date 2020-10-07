Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after buying an additional 9,660,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after buying an additional 234,035 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,073 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,904,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.