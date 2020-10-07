Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.53. 674,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

