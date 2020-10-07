Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,545,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,561,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.31, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.