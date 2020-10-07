Private Asset Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RTX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 7,171,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
