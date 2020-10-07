Private Asset Management Inc. Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.7% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 7,171,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

