Private Asset Management Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,040,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.05, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Consumer Edge downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.